Driver of vehicle that hit, injured moped driver during chase with Anderson Co. deputies ID’d, charged

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the driver of a vehicle that that hit and injured a person on a moped during a chase with deputies early Sunday morning was arrested and charged.

We reported earlier that deputies initially responded to the QuikTrip in Powdersville for a shoplifting.

A deputy arrived on scene and the suspects drove away in a Chrysler 300 that had reportedly been used in multiple shoplifting cases in the area, officials said.

The suspects then failed to stop for the deputy’s blue lights. While trying to escape, the suspect vehicle hit a moped on Highway 81 near Myers Lane.

The operator of the moped was alert and conscience at the scene, and was later transported to a hospital, deputies said.

The suspects then ran from the crash scene.

The driver was arrested and a K-9 officer was deployed to track the passenger suspect.

One Anderson County deputy was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the driver was identified as Marrquessz Miller, 30, of Greenville.

Miller is facing several charges, including resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights.

According to an arrest warrant, a deputy’s arm was injured trying to capture Miller as he went over a fence.

The passenger in Miller’s vehicle has not yet been located or identified.

Miller was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

He was also charged with hit-and-run, driving under suspension and shoplifting.

According to the incident report, the chase reached almost 80 mph when the suspect hit something before crossing into Greenville County. Dispatchers then received a call about a vehicle that was leaving the scene after hitting a moped. The chase then continued into Greenville County, reaching speeds of 95 mph.