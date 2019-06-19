Driver rescued almost 15 hours after crash down Blacksburg embankment

A driver was pulled to safety almost 15 hours after he was trapped in a truck that crashed down an embankment in Blacksburg (WSPA).

Buffalo Volunteer Fire Chief Josh Parker said emergency responders were called to the wreck on N. Mountain Street in Blacksburg around noon Tuesday.

A retired sheriff’s deputy who lives nearby discovered the wreckage.

Chief Parker said the former officer noticed a camper shell along the road. He investigated and heard the driver yelling for help.

The truck had crashed 20 to 25 feet down an embankment and was flipped – pinning the driver inside, Parker said.

The Gaffney Ledger, citing the fire chief, reports the crashed truck was “barely visible.”

Parker said the driver was alert and told emergency responders that he had wrecked around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A rescue basket was used to pull the driver up the embankment.

Chief Parker said the driver was freed from the wreckage and pulled to safety by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is currently unknown. However, Chief Parker believes the driver will be ok.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

7News has reached out to troopers for more information.

