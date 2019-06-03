Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Greenville crash ID'd

News

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:44 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County Coroner's Office officials identified a man who was killed in an early-morning crash Monday in Greenville.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, a Nissan Altima was traveling west on East North Street near Mitchell Road just before 3:50 a.m.

As the Altima approached Imperial Drive, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit several large trees.

The driver, identified as Isaac William Smith, 20, of Greenville, was ejected from the car.

Dill said Wade Hampton Fire Department and Greenville County EMS crews responded to the scene.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that Smith died from multiple blunt force trauma and his manner of death was deemed an accident.

Troopers said Smith was not wearing a seat belt.

According to Dill, Smith was a 2017 graduate of Eastside High School.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol and the coroner's office.

 

