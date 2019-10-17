Driver who hit, injured teen boy with vehicle after road rage incident gets 30 days in jail

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man charged with reckless driving following a road rage incident that resulted in crash that critically injured a 13-year-old boy last month, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to his charge in Greenville Municipal Court.

We reported last month that Norman Earl Gardner, Jr., 56, of Taylors, was arrested and charged with reckless driving following the road rage incident on Sept. 18.

Gardner was driving a PT Cruiser that was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle before crashing his vehicle into a curb, causing the vehicle to go on to a sidewalk on North Pleasantburg Drive near Mallory Street.

A 13-year-old boy, identified as Welfred Hallen, who was walking his 8-year-old sister to the bus stop, was hit by Gardner’s vehicle.

Hallen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of several injuries, including an injury to his brain, a broken back, pelvis, wrist and both knee caps.

Garnder was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was later released on Sept. 25 after posting bond.

An attorney for Hallen’s family, Christopher Pracht, said Hallen is conscious, but have a long road to full recovery.

“He had, you know, fractures to his spine, back, arm, both kneecaps, ribs and had a brain bleed,” Pracht said. “He’s recovered. His is conscious, but my understanding is from the day of the accident, he still has not ambulated, walked, but he is in good spirits, as he can be.”

Pracht said Hallen spent his 14th birthday in the hospital.

“He’s got support of his family,” Pracht said. “So, it’s really just…now really is the hard part, is the long process of, you know, rebuilding and rehabilitating your body over that slow process from the injuries and stuff.”

Pracht said Hallen’s recovery will take at a minimum a year, but said it could be much longer.