ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.

Eliada Home provides support for children and youth in the community who experience trauma.

The organization said the person using the drone has disrupted therapy sessions and dropped below roof lines very close to children.

They also said the drone has chased the horses around in the pasture and ring.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of the person operating the drone is asked to email info@eliada.org or call (828) 254-5356.