Body recovered after drowning at Fall Creek Landing in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s body has been recovered after a drowning Sunday night on Lake Keowee in Oconee County.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, crews were called around 8:20pm to Fall Creek Landing for a report of a drowning.

Divers at the scene were able to recover a man’s body around 50 minutes later, according to Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King.

King said the body was found at the beach area close to the boat ramp.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning.

