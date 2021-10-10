Drowning victim identified in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner has identified the victim of drowning in a pond in Easley.

According to the ACC, a body was found in a small residential pond at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 10 on Quail Trail.

Charles Jeffery Shockley, 56, of Easley was identified as the victim by the ACC.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Shockley left his residence at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 and was walking around the pond when he disappeared.

The APD was called to his home after the family reported him missing and conducted a preliminary search, but they were unsuccessful in locating the Shockley.

Shockley was later located by neighbors who were going fishing in the pond, according to the ACC.

The ACC ruled the death as an accidental death due to freshwater drowning. There was no evidence of foul play.

This investigation is ongoing be us the ACC and the APD.