Drug bust made at Spartanburg Co. home, report says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dandre Wallington WEB_1559750174950.jpg.jpg

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have arrested a Boiling Springs man on drug trafficking and other charges.

D’Andre Trevelle Wallington, 29, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine and drug trafficking within a half mile of a school, according to arrest warrants. Walllington also faces weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. 

Spartanburg County deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at Wallington’s home on Wedgefield Drive. 

Deputies found the suspect inside with a 10-year-old child, according to a report. The report says deputies also found two bags containing 24 grams of a rock-like substance that field tested positive for heroin in the kitchen, along with cutting powder and digital scales. 

A plastic bag containing apparent methamphetamine was reportedly found in a bedroom where a pistol was under a pillow. The report says the home is within half a mile of Sherman Chiropractic College.

Wallington remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store