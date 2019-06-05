Drug bust made at Spartanburg Co. home, report says

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have arrested a Boiling Springs man on drug trafficking and other charges.

D’Andre Trevelle Wallington, 29, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine and drug trafficking within a half mile of a school, according to arrest warrants. Walllington also faces weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Spartanburg County deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at Wallington’s home on Wedgefield Drive.

Deputies found the suspect inside with a 10-year-old child, according to a report. The report says deputies also found two bags containing 24 grams of a rock-like substance that field tested positive for heroin in the kitchen, along with cutting powder and digital scales.

A plastic bag containing apparent methamphetamine was reportedly found in a bedroom where a pistol was under a pillow. The report says the home is within half a mile of Sherman Chiropractic College.

Wallington remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.