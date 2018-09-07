Drug trafficker gets 17 years in prison after drugs killed person

Tory Ray Watkins

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for distribution of controlled substances which resulted in the death of a person in 2017.

40-year-old Tory Ray Watkins was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.

According to the US Attorney's office, Watkins trafficked several drugs including Fentanyl, Heroin, and "Pink" from September 2016 through June 2017.

Spartanburg Police made an undercover purchase of "pink" from Watkins on May 26, 2017, according to a news release from the US Attorney's office.

An undercover informant for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was able to buy heroin from Watkins on June 29, 2017.

Also on June 29, deputies say a person's body was found in a roadway from a drug overdose. The victim's boyfriend told deputies the victim had ingested heroin purchased from Watkins.