Drugs, $30K seized in Asheville gun violence investigation

News

by: Emily Smith

Posted: / Updated:

During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located. (Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a gun violence investigation in Asheville.

Tyreek Elijah Smith has been arrested during an investigation into recent gun violence, Asheville Police said. During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located.

Officers seized:

  • FMK .223 AR-15 pistol
  • H&K P2000 9mm pistol
  • Radical MKX3 shotgun  
  • 5.88 grams of suspected Fentanyl
  • $30,450  
Smith is currently in jail on no bond. He was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, trafficking in opium/heroin by transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with open warrants for:

  • Failure to appear: Possession with intent to sell, distribute schedule VI controlled substance
  • Failure to appear: Possession with intent to sell, distribute within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Failure to appear: Maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances
  • Failure to appear: Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Failure to appear: Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Failure to appear: Resist, delay, obstruct
  • Failure to appear: Uttering forged instrument (two counts)
  • Failure to appear: Child abuse assaultive
  • Failure to appear: Worthless check

