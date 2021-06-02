Drugs, $30K seized in Asheville gun violence investigation

During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located. (Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a gun violence investigation in Asheville.

Tyreek Elijah Smith has been arrested during an investigation into recent gun violence, Asheville Police said. During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located.

Officers seized:

FMK .223 AR-15 pistol

H&K P2000 9mm pistol

Radical MKX3 shotgun

5.88 grams of suspected Fentanyl

$30,450

Smith is currently in jail on no bond. He was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, trafficking in opium/heroin by transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with open warrants for: