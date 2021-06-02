Drugs, $30K seized in Asheville gun violence investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a gun violence investigation in Asheville.
Tyreek Elijah Smith has been arrested during an investigation into recent gun violence, Asheville Police said. During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located.
Officers seized:
- FMK .223 AR-15 pistol
- H&K P2000 9mm pistol
- Radical MKX3 shotgun
- 5.88 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- $30,450
Smith is currently in jail on no bond. He was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, trafficking in opium/heroin by transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also served with open warrants for:
- Failure to appear: Possession with intent to sell, distribute schedule VI controlled substance
- Failure to appear: Possession with intent to sell, distribute within 1,000 feet of a park
- Failure to appear: Maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances
- Failure to appear: Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
- Failure to appear: Felony flee to elude arrest
- Failure to appear: Resist, delay, obstruct
- Failure to appear: Uttering forged instrument (two counts)
- Failure to appear: Child abuse assaultive
- Failure to appear: Worthless check