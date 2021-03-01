Drunk driver crashes into local business during police chase, owners devastated

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A early morning police chase led to an injured driver and destroyed business in Spartanburg on Monday.

The first day of March for the Bishops began at 2 a.m. with a horrifying phone call from a Duncan Police Department officer telling owner Richard Bishop that his 75 year old business had been destroyed.

Bishop and his wife Michelle said they were shocked and heartbroken.

“We’re devastated because this is our livelihood. We have people that depend on us and now it’s destroyed. 75 years of hard work– gone, and it’s heartbreaking,” Michelle said.

According to the Duncan Police Department, it all started when officers noticed a grey minivan swerving in the roadway.

The driver was under the influence of alcohol and refused to stop for the blue lights, which led officers to pursue the vehicle for about 15 miles outside of their jurisdiction.

As the chase went on, the driver plowed through trees in the road way before slamming into bishop’s body shop destroying a large portion of the building.

Jerry Bishop’s Body Shop is a small, family owned business in Spartanburg that employs three people who are now temporarily without work until the shop can rebuild.

The Bishop’s say they’re thankful this happened at night when the shop was closed because things may have been worse. The area that was hit is where their employees work and eat lunch.

“If it had happened during the day it would have been tragic because it would have been a worse outcome. They could have been killed,” Michelle said.

Despite the situation, the bishop’s say they’re moving forward and hoping for answers about this police chase and specifically –justification.

“I just wish the police would quit chasing those cars. The chase is not worth the catch I don’t think,” Richard said.

The driver of the minivan is being treated for major injuries at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. The one female passenger that was in the car has been released with a few minor injuries.

We’ll keep this story updated with any new information.