DSS partners with SC markets to offer affordable produce to seniors

(WSPA) — A USDA grant is helping low-income seniors across the area gain access to healthy food.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program brings fresh food to seniors who can’t otherwise afford it and supports small farmers in South Carolina, organizer Kim Reyes said.

Reyes said people 60 and older can buy unprocessed fruits and veggies from specific farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agricultural programs.

The program starts this month and lasts until October 15.

Participants receive five checks for $5 each, on a first come, first served basis.

Vouchers are available at different locations across the Upstate.

Click or tap here to find voucher distribution sites.

Reyes said at the event you’ll receive an application, you need to show ID and proof of residency, also, tell organizers your income.

It’s administered by the S.C. Department of Social Services. Someone can pick up the vouchers for you, but they must show all the above. It’s available in 42 counties in the state.

This link gives locations and more information: