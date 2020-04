ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An animal rescue organization along with Izzy’s Pond volunteers will be removing live and domestic ducks from Chris Taylor Park Pond at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center this afternoon.

The ducks are believed to be infected with a highly contagious and deadly disease called DVE (Duck Viral Enteritis) which affects ducks, geese and swans.

The ducks are being rounded up and removed from the pond so DVE doesn’t spread to the wild ducks and geese in the pond.