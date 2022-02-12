Duke Energy: 1,200 customers without power in Spartanburg Co.

Duke Energy (File photo)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said about 1,200 customers are experiencing a power outage in Spartanburg County.

Officials said around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a car crash into two poles near a substation. Initially, about 2000 customers out of power, however, Duke Energy was able to reroute power to several hundred customers, but still 1200 out. 

According to Duke Energy, crews are working to get restore power and expect all customer services to be restored by late Saturday afternoon.

