Duke Energy customers speak out against proposed rate hike Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - People across the Upstate are furious about a proposal from Duke Energy that would raise their power bills. Thursday night the South Carolina Public Service Commission heard comments from the public about the issue at County Square in Greenville.

Hundreds of people attended the meeting. Consumers said their bills are already high, and they feel like they're being ripped off.

Duke Energy is asking the Public Service Commission to approve a rate hike that would increase the monthly power bill for an average residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month by about $15.57 per month. Additionally, the proposal would increase the flat rate customers pay to use Duke's facilities each month from $8.29 to $28.

"That takes away people's incentives to invest in...energy efficient housing, appliances, solar energy, things like that," said Robert Arden, who is retired professor of economics.

Some rate payers said the company's high executive pay adds insult to injury. In 2017, Duke made more than $3 billion and its CEO made $21.4 million.

"It's just not fair," said Duke Energy customer Randall Tate. "I don't think Duke Power needs a pay raise, I think they want a pay raise."

If approvied, the higher rates would go into effect on June 1. The Office of Regulatory Staff represents the public interest in matters like this. They believe that the proposed $28 a month for the facilities charge is too high.

"We are still finalizing our numbers for what that's going to look like, but probably it's going to be just shy of around $12 for what we find to be reasonable," said Ron Aiken, who is the external communications manager with the Office of Regulatory Staff.

The decision is ultimately up to the Public Service Commission, whose members are elected by the General Assembly. All of the comments made at the public hearings will be recorded for the commissioners to review before making their decision.

"They make a decision based on their own information, weighing it against what the company feels they should get," Aiken said.

Rate payers said the increase isn't affordable for alot of people, especially for those on fixed incomes.

"[The] elderly are really having it rough," Tate said. "Fixed income...power bill go up. Food go up. Gas go up."

The hearing on this proposal begins next Thursday, March 21. The Public Service Commission will make a decision on the case sometime in May.