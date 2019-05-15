Duke Energy executive says SC treating utility unfairly

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – An executive at Duke Energy says the company has been unfairly treated by South Carolina regulators angry at other utilities in the state.

Duke Energy Government and Community Relations District Manager Theo Lane says he thinks the Public Service Commission wants to show it will punish utilities after Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas cost ratepayers billions of dollars for two nuclear plants that were never finished.

Regulators earlier this month called a Duke Energy proposal to increase electric bills by about $20 per month “tone deaf” and the company agreed to an increase of less than $5.

The Index Journal of Greenwood reports Lane told a Rotary Club meeting Tuesday that he has never seen regulators act like that in 30 years in South Carolina.