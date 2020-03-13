Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas suspending disconnections due to nonpayment in SC, NC and other states

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
(WSPA) – Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas officials said they will suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately amid coronavirus concerns.
The following is the full Tweet posted on Duke Energy’s Twitter page:
An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020
An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK