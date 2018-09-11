Duke Energy prepares for Hurricane Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) - Families across the Carolinas are preparing for whatever Hurricane Florence sends their way, including power outages.

Duke Energy officials say they're getting ready for outages here in the Western Carolinas and on the coast.

“Folks need to be making sure they go through their plans, that their families are aware of the plans,” said Duke Energy Spokesman Ryan Mosier.

A hardware store in Spartanburg tells 7News they are sold out of generators, and Tracy Hook got one of the last two.

“The generators were all gone in our area,” said Hook, who’s from the Clover, SC area. “The strength of the storm worried me. I’ve been through storms down here before and I’ve had the experience of not having batteries ahead of time. This time I thought I’ll get the generator in case I need it.”

That's the mindset Duke Energy wants it's customers to have too.

“Hurricane Florence continues to strengthen and poses a significant threat to the Carolinas, possibly surpassing the damage seen from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 because of the potential for inland hurricane-force winds and a substantial amount of rainfall,” said Duke Energy senior meteorologist Max Thompson. “All Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas could see impacts from this storm and should make plans now to prepare their homes and families. We join state officials in asking everyone to take this storm seriously.”

Spokesman Ryan Mosier said the utility has been monitoring the storm over the past several days, and getting crews prepared.

“Making sure all of their equipment's ready, they're trucks are ready to roll, and just getting their affairs in order so they can be away from their families for a number of days,” said Mosier.

He says they'll make sure the Upstate has enough personnel to tackle any outages that happen, but the utility is preparing for other Carolina communities too.

“We have service territory in the midwest and we're bringing in a lot of resources from there to come down and take care of outages across the Carolinas. We'll do the same thing with our folks in Florida,” said Mosier.

The utility is asking customers for patience ahead of restorations.

“We go through the lines. We get as much power restored to as many people as quickly as possible and then we go from there neighborhood by neighborhood,” said Mosier.

Click here for more information about how to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

For more information on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, click here.