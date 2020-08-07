Duke Energy, SC Chamber of Commerce to team up for program supporting small businesses

(WSPA) – Duke Energy officials announced Friday that they would be teaming up with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce to start a new program that hopes to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to a news release, the Chamber of Commerce will use a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to give support to 56 small businesses, with half of those businesses being owned by minorities and women.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy in South Carolina, and the pandemic has challenged their very existence these past few months,” Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president, said. “We’re pleased to work with the state Chamber to offer these critical resources to the business community during these challenging times.”

According to the release, the program will provide mentoring over six months from marketing experts, legal support, advocacy training, governance, sustainability and finance and taxes.

Participants in the program will also receive a $1,000 microgrant to help with expenses related to COVID-19.

According to the release, the Chamber of Commerce will also be offering online classes for small businesses across South Carolina.

The Chamber of Commerce is expected to announce new details of the program and how businesses can take part in the program in the coming weeks.

“The S.C. Chamber is excited to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation to administer this new program focused on helping small and minority owned businesses in the state,” Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the state Chamber, said. “This creative small business program will help entrepreneurs and their companies grow, benefiting them, their communities and the state.”

For more information, visit dukeenergyupdates.com or https://www.scchamber.net/covid-19-resource-hub.