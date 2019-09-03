Duke Energy sending 9,000 to respond to Hurricane Dorian damage in the Carolinas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy will be sending almost 9,000 field personal from Duke Energy to respond to Hurricane Dorian damage in the Carolinas.

Duke Energy will be moving about 4,000 workers from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas. These workers combined with about 5,000 lineworkers and tree personnel will work to restore power when the storm moves out of the Carolinas.

Crews will be leaving out of Greenville Wednesday morning to head towards the coast.

Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.