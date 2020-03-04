‘Duke’s Southern Sauces’ BBQ line to hit stores this month

RICHMOND, VA (WSPA) – Step aside mayonnaise, Duke’s is now throwing out a little Southern flair with a new sauce line.

“Duke’s Southern Sauces” line is expected to hit shelves this month.

According to the news release from Sauer Brands, the sauce line will include Alabama-Style White BBQ Sauce, Georgia Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce, Tennessee Smoke & Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Hickory Moonshine BBQ Sauce and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Duke’s Southern Sauce- Photo courtesy of The Hodges Partnership via Sauer Brands

“We wanted to celebrate the great tastes that the South is known for. And what better way than to launch these sauces with the respected Duke’s brand name—a name with over 100 years of experience bringing smiles to faces throughout the south!” Erin Hatcher, Director of Marketing for Sauer Brands, Inc., said. “Food in the South, especially barbecue and dipping sauces, are revered. The Duke’s great name now gets a seat at the table moving beyond mayonnaise. Consumer response was overwhelming in support of Duke’s Southern Sauces!”

According to the release, the sauces are already out in stores across the South and people wanting to try them can buy them online at dukesmayo.com.