BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Troopers say one person has died after a dump truck crashed at a Buncombe County construction site, Tuesday morning.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:00am at a construction site on Jacob Holm Way.

Highway Patrol says a dump truck overturned and went down an embankment, causing the driver to be thrown from the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.