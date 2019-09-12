Duncan Police searching for suspect following traffic stop

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Duncan Police have been searching for a man who they said ran away from a traffic stop while handcuffed.

Police said officers found drugs and a weapon in a car during a traffic stop.

One man was arrested but another man ran away while wearing handcuffs, police said.

Police said they have been searching for Broughton Chavez Nesbitt near the intersection of 290 and Mcaulay Road.

Nesbitt is about 6’3″ tall and has a slim build, police said. He has short and and was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Officers said they patted Nesbitt down before he ran away. He was not armed.

The Marathon gas station clerk told 7 News the traffic stop happened at about 10:45 p.m.