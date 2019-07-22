Duncan resident wins $250,000 lottery

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan resident won $250,000 after playing the lottery.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner bought the ticket at Pats #2 on Asheville Highway in Inman.

The winner, who has not been named, told lottery officials, “I looked at that ticket for a day before I believed it.”

She told officials that she slept like a baby, thinking up ways to spend the prize money.

“It’s amazing,” she told officials.

One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 Win Win Win game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.