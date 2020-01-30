Dunkin’ unveils pink velvet macchiato for Valentine’s Day

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Dunkin’ is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Starting Thursday, the chain has a limited-time menu of romantic choices of food and drinks that includes the pink velvet macchiato.

It combines Dunkin’s expresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’ is also once again offering two of its long-time favorites.

One is the Brownie Batter Donut, a heart-shaped donut with chocolately brownie batter-flavored buttercream with chocolate icing.

The other is the Cupid’s Choice Donut, a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian kreme with a strawberry-flavored icing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store