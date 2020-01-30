Dunkin’ unveils pink velvet macchiato for Valentine’s Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Dunkin’ is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Starting Thursday, the chain has a limited-time menu of romantic choices of food and drinks that includes the pink velvet macchiato.

It combines Dunkin’s expresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’ is also once again offering two of its long-time favorites.

One is the Brownie Batter Donut, a heart-shaped donut with chocolately brownie batter-flavored buttercream with chocolate icing.

The other is the Cupid’s Choice Donut, a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian kreme with a strawberry-flavored icing.