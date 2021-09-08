Durham toddler found safe, father arrested after mother stabbed, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert out of Durham has been canceled after police say the 2-year-old child and his father were found nearly 270 miles away.

Durham police say Emerson Rivas-Melendez and his 2-year-old son were found Thursday morning in Prince George County, Maryland.

Emerson Melendez and Jeremy Rivas-Munoz (Provided photo)

The child is safe and the father is in custody, police say.

Rivas-Melendez faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary when he is brought back to Durham.

Police said they believe Melendez, who is the boy’s father, stabbed the toddler’s mother inside her home on Myra Street around 1:30 a.m. and then left the scene with Jeremy.

The mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

