During COVID-19, Firefighters still assisting parents with in-vehicle car seat installation

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) – Despite COVID-19 and some restrictions for local programs and hospitals, fire departments are still one agency that is able to help parents with in-vehicle car seat installation.

A couple things have changed with the coronavirus pandemic to keep families and medical workers safe.

Penny Shaw with Safe Kids of the Piedmont said when a new parent delivers at Spartanburg Medical Center, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can be requested to teach the parent how to properly restrain the baby, along with proper vehicular installation.

Penny said the Mother-Baby unit and NICU also have simulator chairs that technicians use for car seat education before parents install the seat into a vehicle.

For parents who need further guidance, they should know that because of COVID-19 restrictions, technicians do not enter vehicles. Instead, they coach and teach from outside of the vehicle.

New and expectant parents can also call Safe Kids of the Piedmont and schedule a virtual appointment to have the coordinator of Safe Kids assist in car seat installation via a Teams Meeting, Skype, or FaceTime.

Shaw continues saying that when a family in the community prefers in-person seat checks, some local fire departments provide in-person seat checks.

The inspection stations in our area that provide in-person car seat inspections by appointment only are the following: Boiling Springs Fire Department, Westview Fire Department, North Spartanburg Fire Department, and Reidville Fire Department.