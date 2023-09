SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Country music star Dustin Lynch will be performing in Spartanburg next Spring.

The concert will be on April 18, 2024, as part of his Killed the Cowboy Tour featuring special guest Skeez.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.