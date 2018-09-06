Dying man gets his last wish: a McDonald's sundae

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KRON) -- The family of a man in Australia are thanking the medical professionals who helped him fulfill one of his last wishes -- to eat a caramel sundae for the very last time.

“He was very low on energy and tired and lethargic, looking a bit down in the dump,” one of the medics told 9 News Australia.

The medics had been called to take Roy to palliative car after a nearly 20-year battle with cancer, according to 9 News.

In a Facebook post, the Queensland Ambulance Service wrote that a resident had told the paramedics that the man hadn't really eaten over the last couple days.

So they simply asked him, "What would you eat, if you could eat anything?"

His response: a caramel sundae.

The team drove him to a McDonald's where one of the medics ordered a caramel sundae for Ron.

“He was (rapt), he was getting it all over his face, getting it all over his shirt, he had a big smile on his face and his wife was tearing up because she was so pleased to see him eating,” one of the medics told the Brisbane Times.

The man’s daughter said her father died in palliative care over the weekend.

“Dad enjoyed this so much and was the last thing he was able to eat by himself,” she wrote to the ambulance service, according to the Brisbane Times.