Dysfunction at USPS causing mail delays locally, union leader says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The president of the Greenville chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, Adrienne Griffin, is warning of dysfunction in the United States Postal Service in Greenville. She said it’s slowing down mail delivery by days, and she’s worried about mail-in ballots.

Griffin said four of 19 letter distributing machines were removed starting in July, as well as one of four sorters for flat mail like magazines.

“They basically was using the COVID, saying that the mail has decreased, like we wasn’t having much mail processed, but that wasn’t the case,” she said. “They used that as an excuse.”

Griffin said they were still working long hours and had even hired temps to help handle the volume, especially an increase in packages.

“It was just now coming in constantly, and they was telling us, ‘oh, we’re not running that; put that to the side; we’re cutting the mail,'” she said

Steve Murrell is waiting for a delivery of contact lenses. He said the tracking number shows the package made it to Greenville nine days ago.

“We have still not received them,” he said.

Murrell was back at the post office Monday to check on it.

“They said that they have reduced capability now because they don’t have the funding, and some of the machines have been changed around,” he said. “So their tracking is not as good as it had been.”

According to Griffiin, the USPS is looking more like a storage unit for packages than a mail facility.

“It accumulates,” she said. “It just keep adding up. They’re all over the building.”

She said she dosen’t know why they’re not getting out.

“It’s just they’re told not to run it,” Griffin said. “It’s like…they just following the order.”

Griffin and Murrell both say they’re nervous about mail-in voting this November.

“I’m going in to the polling place,” Murrell said. “I’m not going to chance it on mail.”

Most of the people 7News spoke with at a post office in downtown Greenville Monday said they hadn’t noticed any slow down with their mail, and they’re not concerned about it.

A spokesperson from the USPS did not respond to 7News’ questions by airtime.