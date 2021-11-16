E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an E. coli outbreak is linked to baby spinach that was sold in packages nationwide.

According to the CDC, Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a container of Josie’s Organics baby spinach that was taken from a sick person’s home.

The affected product was sold in plastic clamshell containers with a “best by” date of Oct. 23, 2021.

There have been 10 reported sicknesses in seven states, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Two people have been hospitalized.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Investigators are trying to figure out if other products are contaminated.

