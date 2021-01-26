E-scooter rentals coming to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s about to be a new way to get around downtown Spartanburg. City leaders have given the thumbs up to allowing e-scooter rentals downtown. Bringing them to Spartanburg has been an idea months in the making, with some city leaders initially raising concerns.

A fresh way to roll around downtown Spartanburg.

“I would definitely rent something like that,” said Spartanburg Resident, Asia Suber.

“It looks like a fun time, I feel like it’s the new fad,” Spartanburg Resident, Christina Haight told us.

Spartanburg city leaders gave the green light to bring e-scooters to town during Monday night’s city council meeting.

It was an idea originally met with skepticism from a handful of city council members, bringing up concerns of safety.

Some of them, have since changed their tune.

“We think it’s going to work, at six months we’ll evaluate who’s using them, where they’re being used, if there’s any problems with the use of them so it’s a learning period for us,” said Spartanburg City Attorney, Bob Coler.

Leaders with the Texas-based company, Blue Duck told 7 News, they’ve had their eyes on Spartanburg for a handful of reasons.

“I think it’s very pedestrian friendly, there seems to be a lot of collaboration, from the painted crosswalks to the Downtown Merchants Association and then you have the colleges as well,” said Senior Director of Partnerships with Blue Duck, Megan McNamara.

Adding, safety is their top priority.

“We have a safety tutorial in our app that you’re required to swipe through before you get on a scooter for the first time,” McNamara told us.

Some small businesses in the downtown area, like the place Sarah Picou works are optimistic about what this could bring as the scooters roll by.

“Maybe that would bring another activity downtown so people could get around easier too,” said Manager at Pink on Main, Sarah Picou.

This is all going to start as a six-month pilot program. Both the city and people with Blue Duck will re-evaluate how things are going then.

They’re hoping to have the e-scooters in Spartanburg as soon as possible, they’re working out an exact timeline with city leaders.