E-scooters launch in downtown Spartanburg

by: WSPA

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – E-scooters will be launching in downtown Spartanburg Thursday.

Blue Duck Scooters will celebrate the launch with a ribbon cutting, demonstration and ceremonial ride at 10:30 a.m. with leaders from Blue Duck Scooters, the City of Spartanburg and OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Members of the public are invited to take free test rides until 2 p.m., and receive Blue Duck memorabilia. The launch will be celebrated at the “Love Where You Live” mural in Downtown Spartanburg, at the corner of Spring and West Main Streets.

