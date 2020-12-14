Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began Monday in Georgia for the state’s twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

The early voting period runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties.

It could determine the outcome of the races between Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

A majority of votes before the Nov. 3 general election were cast in person during early voting.

The period could be even more important during the runoffs because of the shortened period for voters to request and return ballots by mail.

More than 125,000 people cast ballots in October on the first day of early voting.

Lines were long then and could be long again Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories