Early-morning Easley fire under investigation

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An early-morning fire that happened in Easley is under investigation by the Easley Fire Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Easley Fire Chief, crews responded to a garage fire on Duncan Road on Sunday.

Firefighters found a completely engulfed detached garage.

Chief Butch Womack said it took crews less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, but firefighters remained on scene for two more hours checking for hot spots.

The structure and its contents were a total loss, he said.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

