Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Credit: Earl 53 at morguefile.com

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Bureau of Drug Control has authorized a one-time early refill of schedule III - IV prescriptions for valid refills due within the next 7 days.

They authorized the refills because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence and the possible interruption of services.