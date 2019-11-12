Earth FM WRTH and 7 News combine forces to raise money for local ministry

One fun morning of live broadcast entertainment with a goal of spreading awareness and collecting donations for the community.

Earth FM WRTH Program Director Craig Debolt and Action Jackson welcomed 7 News Photojournalist Ryan Goodman and Morning Reporter Christine Scarpelli into the studio to help co-host Love in the Morning.

The show’s normal host, Bill Love, was off and several guest hosts were welcomed into their studio to guest host this week.

Miracle Hill Ministries Jacob Edmisten VP of Development stopped by the studio to offer more information about the need. He said hundreds, even thousands sare served by the ministry each year.

They have 8 locations and cold weather shelters for men and women and children as temperatures dip and cans and non-perishable food items are needed.

Drop cans off at 103.3/95.9 Earth-FM WRTH

920 Wade Hampton Blvd

Greenville, SC 29609