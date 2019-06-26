Easley 12-year-old singer on America’s Got Talent

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A 12-year-old girl from Easley is in the spotlight after a televised audition on the competitive reality show America’s Got Talent.

Ansley Burns won 4 ‘yes’ votes from the judges to move to the next round after singing Aretha Franklin’s song “Think.”

From her Easley home, Burns tells 7News she was sick at the time, but was determined to do her best even after judge Simon Cowell stopped her mid-song and told her to sing a capella instead.

“It was kind of a relief for me actually because the music was drowning me out and I couldn’t hear myself.”

In 2018, Burns went viral for singing Carrie Underwood’s song “Cry Pretty” in her mother’s car and even got a shout out from the star on Twitter. That video now has over a million views.

Ansley’s not able to reveal how far she got in the show. America’s Got Talent will film live episodes in August.