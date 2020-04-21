Easley community rebuilding one week after the storm

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors in Easley are still cleaning up one week after a storm ripped through their town.

7 News spoke with folks who said, despite the damage they sustained, they’re grateful to be alive.

“We were sitting there, praying,” Philip Brown said. “You try to keep your kids confident and encouraged that everything’s going to be okay, but you’re sitting there, kind of flipping out yourself, hoping. So, that’s all we could do: just pray.”

Members of the Brown family are counting their blessings after a storm came through Easley and left a mark on their home.

“I stepped outside and I told my wife her minivan was toast,” Philip Brown said.

A large tree had fallen on the vehicle, the fence around their backyard, and their roof. And they weren’t the only ones in the neighborhood to see that kind of damage.

“It’s huge. It’s 12 and a half feet–just the base of it–if that tells you anything,” David Hair said about the tree that fell on his roof.

Hair told 7 News the tree destroyed a bathroom and a bedroom in his home.

“My brother was in one of the bedrooms, and I ran up to check on him and said ‘Did it scare you?’ And he said ‘Just a little bit, that’s all,'” Hair said.

While things look a lot better now than they did a week ago, the neighbors still have a long road ahead before things are totally back to normal.

“The sun will shine again,” Philip Brown said. “Thankfully, we have a good God, and this is a great opportunity for neighbors and friends to come together and show their true character.”

The Browns told 7 News they’ve been amazed at the amount of support they’ve gotten so far from their community.

“We probably had 75 people in our yard that next day, helping us,” Audra Brown said.

“We need something like this,” Hair said. “With this virus and all the selfishness that’s been going around with that, it’s good that people can do that and they have.”

The neighbors agreed that the most important thing is that their families are safe and sound.

“God is good! That was my first thought,” Hair said. “It could’ve been a lot worse than it was.”

“God protected us, thankfully,” Philip Brown said. “We can replace vans, we can replace structures, but you can’t replace human life; so we’re just grateful we’re all still here.”

Folks in Easley told 7 News they are thinking about those in Seneca who lost so much more, and they’re grateful for the utility workers who have been working around the clock the past week.