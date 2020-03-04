Easley man pleads guilty to drug distribution violations, gets 25 years in prison

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Easley man was sentenced to 300 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violating federal drug distribution laws.

According to a news release, Bruce Allen Howland, 58, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Evidence at the change of plea hearing revealed that two confidential sources recorded phone calls to Howland arranging to meet at his trailer.

According to the release, the sources were searched and equipped with recording devices before going to Howland’s property, where they purchased two grams of methamphetamine using funds given by law enforcement.

They then left the trailer, turned over the drugs to law enforcement and were searched again.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant on Howland’s trailer and when they arrived on-scene, he refused to open the door.

According to the release, law enforcement forced their way into the home and seized three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, as well as a pound of liquid meth.

Howland also reportedly has a lengthy drug distribution history dating back to 1992.

Following his release from prison, a judge ordered that he be on 10 years of supervised release.