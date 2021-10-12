Easley, Pickens police announce new app alert system for community members

(WSPA) – The Easley Police Department, in conjunction with Pickens Police Department, announced a new warning system for community members.

The two departments have received equipment and been provided access to utilize Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert. The system will enable citizens the ability to download an application that will alert them to police pursuits and other emergencies within their area, police said.

Donnie Wilson, owner of DRW Transport, a local tractor-trailer transportation service, gifted both departments with the equipment.

More information about the alert system can be found here.