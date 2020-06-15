Easley police asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Halle Elizabeth Miller.

Easley police confirmed to 7 News that Miller was last seen in Easley on Saturday, June 13.

According to the police department, Miller has made contact with her father, stating she has a roof over head, but her whereabouts are unknown.

Halle is described as being 5’3″, 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black athletic shorts and a light gray shirt.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Easley Police Department at (864)-859-4025, CASE# 2020-02919.

