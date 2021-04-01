Easley Police Department announces new Police Chief Stan Whitten

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Easley and the Easley Police Department announced on Thursday that Stan Whitten has been selected as the new Police Chief.

Whitten is a native of Easley and has more than 20 years of public service, according to the department. Prior to working in law enforcement, Chief Whitten served as a military officer and investigator with the Army from 1987-1991.

He then became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department, where he served two years prior to becoming a real estate developer. In 2007, he became a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, where he served until 2021.

