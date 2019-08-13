Easley singer performing live on America’s Got Talent

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley singer Ansley Burns will compete in the live round of America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

The 13-year-oldmade it to the second round of the show and was voted out by judges, but was brought back into the competition through a “wild card.”

“I think America was really sad that I got sent home and they were posting all kinds of tweets and stuff,” she said. “I’m really excited, a little bit nervous. I think it would be weird if you weren’t nervous when you’re singing at the Dolby.”

Burns has been rehearsing in Los Angeles for a week prior to the live taping.

During her past two performances, judge Simon Cowell has stopped her mid-song to say the track was drowning her out.

“I was a little bit relieved also that he stopped me, because the music was kind of overpowering my voice,” she said.

This time, everyone voting across America will decide whether or not she makes it to the next live round.

You can vote for Burns starting at 8 PM tonight here or on the America’s Got Talent app.

Voting ends Wednesday at 7 AM.