Easley YMCA closed temporarily after more camp staff members test positive for COVID-19

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – The Easley YMCA CEO announced Monday that the facility would temporarily close after camp staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 5, Easley YMCA CEO Sid Collins issued a letter in a Facebook post to members saying they had learned a staff member who worked in the Summer Camp at the facility tested and was presumed positive for the virus.

According to the post, the employee had been asymptomatic and then learned they were exposed to someone who had been showing symptoms. At that time, YMCA officials asked the staff member to stop working.

Collins said the facility would be deep cleaned and staff would be tested starting June 8 by using the rapid test.

The Easley YMCA camp was also closed Monday to ensure social distancing and isolation, and all campers would not be allowed to attend other camp locations.

On Monday, Collins said in new Facebook post on Easley YMCA’s page that they had decided to temporarily close the Easley YMCA to allow for staff to be tested for the virus.

“During this time, we will perform a thorough disinfecting of the branch and the equipment,” Collins said. “We hope to reopen no later than Monday, June 15th at 5:00am, possibly sooner. At this time, we do not believe any of our members were exposed to our camp staff who tested positive. We have been in touch with DHEC for guidance and direction on their recommendations.”

Collins said the Pickens YMCA and Powdersville YMCA branches would remain open and in full operation.

“As we have stated, at our YMCA, the safety and well-being of our children, members, staff and volunteers is a top priority. We apologize for this closing, but safety must come first,” Collins said.