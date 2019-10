SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 7 announced East Main Street will be closed Wednesday for the Spartanburg High School Homecoming Parade.

The parade will start at about 6 p.m. at Daniel Morgan Technology Center on Zion Road. The parade will then turn left onto East Main Street then travel to the high school’s entrance.

East Main Street will be closed from approxiately 5:45-6:30 p.m.

There will also be a pep rally in the school’s student parking lot.