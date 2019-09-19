East McDowell M.S. placed on brief soft lockdown after fight between 2 students

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Marion Police Department officials said an area middle school was placed on a soft lockdown after a student was cut by another student during an incident.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to East McDowell Middle School to investigate an altercation between two students.

During the incident, one student pulled out an object, which was reportedly used to cause a very minor cut to the other student.

As a precaution, school administration initiated a soft lockdown, where students remained in class as administration and police conducted an investigation.

An investigation revealed that this was an isolated incident.

According to the release, the injured student was treated by the school nurse. No other students were injured during the incident.

The middle school returned to normal operations a short time later.