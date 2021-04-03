Easter Covid-19 safety recommendations relaxed for some

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Easter could be more relaxed for some families as it’s the first major holiday after vaccines have become more widely available.

DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler said even though Covid-19 cases are spiking in some areas, cases in South Carolina have plateaued.

Phase 2 for vaccinations started this week, expanding access to about four million South Carolinians.

“I certainly do not want people thinking that long wait times are a reason that they should not go on and look for an appointment or get an appointment scheduled because…it is possible in some places that you could even find an appointment that day or the next day,” Dr. Traxler said.

Friday afternoon, Prisma Health reported it had many vaccine appointment openings. More than two million South Carolinians have already been vaccinated, which means Easter could look close to normal for some. For those fully vaccinated, meaning they’re two weeks past their final doses: “You could gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without necessarily wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, of course unless there’s somebody there that is at an increased risk for severe illness,” Dr. Traxler said.

The CDC recommends that only those who have been fully vaccinated should travel, but they should still wear a mask social distance from anyone who is not traveling with them.