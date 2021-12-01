Transcom establishing operations in Greenville Co., bringing 450 new jobs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Transcom, a global customer experience specialist, announced the company is establishing operations in Greenville County.

Transcom will create 450 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1995 in Sweden, Transcom provides customer care, sales, technical support and credit management services through a network of contact centers and work-at-home agents. The company has 30,000 customer experience specialists at 69 centers across 26 countries, delivering services in 33 languages to international brands in various industry verticals.

Locating in more than 33,000 square feet at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville, Transcom’s Upstate facility is the company’s first customer service operations center in the U.S. Transcom will use a hybrid model, with employees both in-office and working from home.

“Transcom is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to locate their first North American operation right here in South Carolina. This announcement serves as another testament to South Carolina’s strong business climate,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

Individuals interested in joining the Transcom team should visit the company’s careers page.

Greenville Area Development Corporation CEO Mark Farris will host the announcement event, which will feature live comments from the GADC team, Announcing Company and others of note.

Watch live on Facebook here.