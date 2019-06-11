ECU alum Sandra Bullock to make Amazon series about her college life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Actress and director Sandra Bullock, who attended East Carolina University from 1982-1986, will reportedly produce and star in a new Amazon musical comedy show about her college years.

Amazon is currently developing the currently untitled show, which is set in the 1980’s in the American Deep South, according to Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The show will explore Bullock’s life as a college student, how she and her friends dared to be different from other people in that time, and the issues of mental health, AIDS, and drag culture.

Reportedly, Bullock was inspired to create this show after she had conversations about her college life with Akiva Goldsman, Jon Legend, Marja Lewis-Ryan, and other Hollywood producers.

So far, Amazon Studios has not released any details on this project.